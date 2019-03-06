Frank's Weather or Not: A spring break stormy start?

So we officially fell to 30F yesterday and 33F this morning!

Now that our cold snap is behind us, and the groundhog forecast for an early spring is back on track, my focus is on the storm season. As you know, Lee County, Alabama, where Auburn University is located, had a terrible tornado outbreak last Sunday. Another strong system is slated for the country this weekend. Here's the Saturday FV3 output:

For us, the NWS right now has a less than 30% chance of SEVERE weather, but count on showers and a wet start to spring break. And while it's an early forecast, next Tuesday night into Wednesday might spring a leak as well. Here's that model and it looks more potent for SE Texas:

Don't forget to "Spring Forward" this weekend as we return to Daylight Saving Time (yes, saving, not savings). Benjamin Franklin first suggested this idea as a joke to save thousands of pounds of wax. Move the waking hours up a bit to take advantage of more daylight and you wouldn't need to burn as many candles. The method actually caught on during WWI and WWII to give munitions workers more daylight in the factories and it then became permanent in 1966 with lots of changes since then. In 2007, the timing went from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. Not for Arizona or Hawaii though and here are more fun facts from Reader's Digest about DST!

I'll miss that extra hour this weekend and won't be blogging Friday! We are heading to Dripping Springs for a wedding! I've never been to Ma Maison and the setting looks amazing!

Congrats to our friends, Shawn and Mike! Have a safe upcoming Spring Break, wherever you are headed!

Frank

