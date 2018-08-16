WEATHER ALERT: Heat advisory issued for southeast Texas until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Thursday for Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Chambers, Brazoria, Liberty, Waller, Austin, Colorado, Wharton, Jackson and Matagorda counties.

Here's the statement from the agency:

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Heat Advisory, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* EVENT...Heat Index of 108 to 111 degrees.

* TIMING...Heat peaking early this afternoon before the seabreeze

moves through late afternoon and conditions improve rapidly.

* IMPACT...Dangerous heat conditions causing heat related illness.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency - call 911.

Each year...a number of fatalities occur nationwide due to

children accidentally being left in vehicles during the summer

months. In the past dozen years...500 children have died due to

hyperthermia after being left in or gaining access to cars. Never

leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle not even for a

minute. Remember...beat the heat...check the backseat.

