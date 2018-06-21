WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood warning issued for Matagorda County

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

North central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 1015 AM CDT.

* At 721 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. An

estimated three to four inches of rain have already fallen. Flash

flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Eastern Bay City and Van Vleck.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.



