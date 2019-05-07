WEATHER ALERT: Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued

HOUSTON - Thunderstorms moving through Southeast Texas on Tuesday could result in flooding in some locations, according to officials.

Here's what you need to know.

Right now

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m. for Harris and Montgomery counties. Forecasters warned of large hail and high winds in the Spring area.

A flash flood warning was also issued for Harris and Montgomery counties until 2:45 p.m., mainly in the Kingwood area.

A flash flood warning was also issued for Brazoria and Fort Bend counties until 2:30 p.m.

Remember, it is never safe to drive through flood waters.

What's happened

Forecasters said that roads are starting to flood in the Kingwood area, where nearly 4 inches of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours.

Humble Independent School District officials said that Kingwood High School students who are usually released early are being kept at the school until the roads are deemed safe. Officials said the intersection of West Lake Houston Parkway and Kingwood Drive was not passable as of 1:15 p.m., but the building is secure.

