Warmer weather through mid-week. Enjoy it, because our next cold front isn't far away!

HOUSTON - After a serious taste of winter weather in Houston last week, a warmer start to the workweek has a lot of people excited.

We'll start the week right on target for this time of year, in the low 50s early in the morning and near 70 degrees by afternoon.

Plan for a jacket early in the morning, but by afternoon you can get by without one. And don't forget your sunglasses on Monday. We're expecting bright, blue skies.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week, thanks to a return flow off the Gulf of Mexico. Afternoons will be in the mid to upper 70s. The onshore flow will also bring increasing cloud cover and warmer overnight temperatures.

Our next cold front will approach the area Friday, putting the brakes on the warm weather. It brings our best chance for rain, too. The pace of the cold front is a little uncertain, but plan on it being slow enough to ensure scattered showers on Friday and a little wet weather to start the weekend.

Hopefully, any lingering rain showers won't last past Saturday morning but definitely plan for Saturday to be the cooler, grayer, and wetter half of the weekend.

Sunday, on the other hand, looks spectacular!

Have a great week and enjoy the coming warmth!

