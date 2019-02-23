Warm Saturday triggers dense fog warnings

HOUSTON - Waking up to very warm temperatures Saturday morning with 70s across the region. But, the warm moist air has also triggered dense fog advisories for all of southeast Texas.

We're still expecting a front with showers and storms later Saturday morning ahead of a cold front that will push through Saturday afternoon.

So, it's warm and humid as of 4 a.m., expecting showers by 8-10 a.m. and the cold front after that. Some of storms could be on the strong side but not expecting wide spread. The speed of the front is not conducive to any flooding concerns.

It will be breezy with the frontal passage and temperatures will gradual cool into the 40s for Sunday morning and highs in the mid to upper 60s with sunny skies.

Enjoy!

Khambrel

