Warm Memorial Day ahead!

HOUSTON - Just what many don’t want to hear as they head into a three day weekend with no rain in the forecast…The beach is closed!

Well, not totally, but most beaches in Brazoria County are closed to vehicular traffic and swimming is strongly NOT advised because of strong rip currents and higher than normal tides along with a persistent southeast wind.

Due to extremely high tides and dangerous rip currents, Brazoria County has closed county beaches to vehicular traffic over the Memorial Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/mknEFVexj9 — Brazoria County (@BrazoriaCounty) May 25, 2019

The Rip Current Advisory is in place until at least 10 p.m. Monday night as weather conditions are not expected to change much the next several days.

The Memorial Day forecast calls for highs in the low 90s all three days with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Our highs today will once again top out in the upper 80s with a few low 90s the farther inland you go. Along the coast I expect the highs to stay in the mid-80s.

No rain in the forecast for this Memorial Day weekend but I expect a few sprinkles to be around Monday afternoon and for the next couple of days until Thursday and Friday when we’ll have at least a 30% rain chance as a front gets close enough to create shower instability.

I’m not expecting strong storms at this time.

I am expecting the highs to stay in the low 90s for the ten day forecast period so this is the first of many times you will read the words…DRINK PLENTY OF WATER! HYDRATE!

Be safe. Enjoy!

Khambrel

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.