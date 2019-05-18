Warm, humid start to Saturday

HOUSTON - A warm humid start to our Saturday with slight rain chances this morning into the early afternoon.

Rain chances increase the later into the afternoon we go with the chance for thunderstorms with some of them possibly severe.

Timeline for strongest storm possibility appears to be from about 4-9 p.m. with most models this morning showing strongest activity will be well to our north.

That does NOT mean we won't get a strong storm or two with 40mph wind and heavy isolated rain.

Most of the region will avoid that fate as clouds and rain stick around into Sunday as well as a front stalls out across our area.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s today, heading toward the 90s tomorrow and next week.

Be weather aware!

Khambrel

