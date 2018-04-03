Warm, humid, breezy Tuesday ahead of heavy storms

HOUSTON - Tuesday brings warm, humid, breezy weather with highs in the low 80s.

We'll see storms ahead of a front that is expected to hit Houston County to Lufkin by 5 p.m. and then scattered showers through 8 p.m.

Heavy rain is expected by 10 p.m. with the front over Bryan to Huntsville to Livingston, then in downtown Houston by midnight. The system will hit the coast by 2 a.m.

Rain amounts will most likely be in the 1- to 2-inch range.

No flooding is expected from the quick-moving solid line of big storms.

Expect to see lightning, wind speeds of 50 to 60 mph, large hail, and possible isolated tornadoes.

The Wednesday morning commute looks to be clear with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.