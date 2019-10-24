Warm day ahead of stormy Friday cold front

HOUSTON - The big story today is that the big story will be Friday's weather.

A front and stormy weather will push through Friday morning, bringing heavy rain for the morning rush.

After the rain clears out, we will be left with cloudy conditions and cold temperatures not only for Friday but also for the weekend ahead.

The good news is that the weekend's cooler temps will be accompanied by lots of sunshine, making for a lovely end to the week.

Highs for Thursday will be near 80 with clouds building through the day.

More clouds, rain later tonight and tomorrow! Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.