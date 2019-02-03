Warm, cloudy and some isolated showers

HOUSTON - We continue to see cloudy skies with isolated showers.

Temperatures continue to be MUCH warmer than normal with the low this morning of 59 degrees which is 15 degrees above the norm.

The high today will be in the low 70s which is also about 6-8 degrees above seasonal norms.

Showers are in the forecast for the next 6-7 days with 20-30% chances each day, then going up to 40% during the Thursday/Friday period when our next front is expected to push through AND drop the temps down into the 40s and 50s.

In summary, umbrellas and light jackets for the next few mornings then add coats to the mix Thursday/Friday.

Khambrel



