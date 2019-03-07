Warm, but cloudy Thursday for Houston area

HOUSTON - While Thursday will be much warmer than the past few days, sunshine won’t be making much of an appearance.

A front that will park itself across Southeast Texas will be the focus of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the next several days. It will also make temperatures a bit tricky to forecast.

On Thursday, highs are expected to climb to near 70 degrees with an occasional shower or drizzle.

Friday is expected to be even warmer, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 60s. Off-and-on light rain is also possible.

Rain stays in the forecast through the weekend, but temperatures will remain warm.

Thunderstorms are possible by next week as another cold front pushes through the region.

