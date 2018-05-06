Warm Beautiful Sunday Weather

The weather will be beautiful from start to finish on your Sunday. Skies will be blue and temperatures will be balmy. After morning lows in the cool 50s and 60s, highs will be near 88 degrees. Winds will be light from the north.

On Monday, highs will reach 90 degrees for the first time in 2018. The hot weather will continue through the week, as a ridge of high pressure keeps rain away and keeps the sun shining!

Our next chance for rain will come early next week.

