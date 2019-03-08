Warm and gloomy: Rain rolls back into the forecast for the weekend

HOUSTON - Warm, cloudy and damp conditions will hold tight into the weekend, with elevated chances for rain on Saturday as a cold front moves into the region. It's not a picture-perfect way to start spring break, but at least you won't need your winter coat!

Any rain on Friday will be very light and widely scattered. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the upper 70s, with little, if any, cooldown in the evening.

A front will drop into the area Saturday afternoon, bringing elevated rain chances in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are possible north of Houston as the front moves in, but severe weather is not likely. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

The greatest threat for severe weather on Saturday will be in Arkansas, western Tennessee, Mississippi and northern Louisiana. In this area, damaging wind and hail are the greatest hazards, with isolated tornadoes a secondary threat.

Saturday's front will stall overhead and linger into Sunday, so expect clouds to stick around for the entire weekend. Expect a 30 percent chance for scattered light showers on Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.



