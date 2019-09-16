Waiting on rainy work week

HOUSTON - Heading out tonight, still warm and dry but slightly cooler in the mid 80s.

We've seen some rain showers offshore but aside from a few that can move in from Louisiana, we'll stay dry for the rest of the night, settling into the upper 70s.

Next week, we're finally seeing some tangible rain chances with waves of tropical moisture moving in from the eastern Gulf.

The NHC still has a 10% chance of tropical development but I am very skeptical that we'll see anything form.

It will send waves of showers and thunderstorms at SE Texas from Tuesday through Friday.

I'm not expecting a wash out on any day in particular but we will see daily chances of rain and some heavy downpours. That also means we'll be cooler too with highs generally in the low 90s and upper 80s.

