HOUSTON - Severe weather swept through parts of Texas and Oklahoma Monday night -- a total of 14 tornadoes were confirmed in the two states, CNN reported.

Hundreds of storm chasers and local residents took to the roads to capture the severe storms on camera. Here are some of the most stunning images and video from the recent weather blasting through these states.

TORNADO🌪️ CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Check out this #tornado from Midland County in #Texas. We'll continue to track dangerous storms all evening long on @WeatherNation 🌪️



For more info: https://t.co/2dybJBVQ6w pic.twitter.com/KDgROhoA6R — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 20, 2019

TX about 7 minutes ago (5:45PM central time)



Moving east, nearly directly south of Midland INT'L Airport moving towards TX 349



Those in Midkiff and north of town need to take cover right now!#txwx pic.twitter.com/2ahLtu57bz#Tornado — 个 (@tornado_5000) May 20, 2019

Tornado damage and path visible in fields from outskirts of Mangum, OK #OKWX #Tornado pic.twitter.com/RybNPXaImP — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) May 20, 2019

Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma after National Weather Service warns risk of twisters in the region higher than at any time in years: https://t.co/kIoK2ehUZe pic.twitter.com/JlLgoWtcKR — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) May 21, 2019

Here is a photo of what destroyed Leach Oklahoma. People are trapped. There is major flooding. This is a high concern among possible injuries and fatalities. Prayers need to highly be with everyone involved. Not only here but everywhere in the mid west. #OKWX #tornado #leach pic.twitter.com/KEocfIHxVq — MYLES / NELSON (WX/MUSIC) (@MylesNMusic) May 21, 2019

#Tornado footage captured in Mangum in Oklahoma yesterday and also McCook in Nebraska on Friday where more than 1000 residents were left without power. pic.twitter.com/y72ztUJ5my — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) May 21, 2019

@NWStulsa @MikeCollierWX @newson6wxguy

This was taken from the South, looking North. I am roughly 6 miles West of Haskell, Oklahoma. This is the same one that ended up in Leach. pic.twitter.com/wog4v653Ek — Matthew Harden (@ECPhoto05) May 21, 2019

Got pretty good video of the McCook #tornado as well. And we finished the round after!



Hope everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/WfDBiY8svW — Cory Demmel (@CoryDemmel) May 18, 2019

We blasted through the rear flank to get an incredible view of the McCook tornado. Our chase was cut short when we noticed a house suffered significant damage. The two people and German Shepherd inside the home were okay. #mccook #tornado #newx @USTornadoes pic.twitter.com/jvFpJWNcKE — Kyle Bush (@thereelkylebush) May 18, 2019

Video of the #tornado in #Mangum OK and funnel/possible tornado in field near us (south of #Granite, OK. A challenging storm chase day. https://t.co/KlWESXuPmr — Bill Hark (@WTHark) May 21, 2019

Image of the #tornado in #Mangum Oklahoma on May 21, 2019. A frustrating and challenging chase day. Glad the tornado missed the town. pic.twitter.com/ZF2K5RfCAC — Bill Hark (@WTHark) May 21, 2019

Most frustrating chase ever. So hazy. And so many chasers... Saw two tornadoes but the haze and chaser traffic made that next to impossible to get a good view of. I have included two "enhanced" screenshots of the tornadoes. Not my best. #tornado #okwx #chaserconvergence pic.twitter.com/hLAKt2J1rC — Mike Prendergast (@MPrendergastTX) May 21, 2019

It was a blessing that yesterday's massive #tornado roped out and shifted course while it was moving into Mangum #Oklahoma on Monday. I captured this just southwest of town. #StormHour #okwx #nikon #Mangum pic.twitter.com/N3sZyBcRLq — Matt Hollamon (@HollamonMatt) May 21, 2019

When there is one storm target, locals, chasers and everything in between come out to look. Captured near Hollis, OK pic.twitter.com/jT2k2kJ6xl — Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) May 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.