Warm weather, weekend rains give way to cold front

HOUSTON - Friday marks the end of hurricane season. It might be the end of November, but the weather is feeling Spring-like.

Thursday's temperatures sat in the low 70s, and Friday's will be even warmer with highs getting close to the 80s for the afternoon through Saturday.

Along with the unseasonably warm weather, showers continue to stay in the forecast. Showers will become more widespread midday Friday and isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon.

According to meteorologist Britta Merwin, the tropical-like weather could create tropical funnel clouds at the coast.

Although tropical funnels are possible, severe weather is not anticipated since the strongest storms will remain northeast of Southeast Texas, in Arkansas and north Louisiana.

A cold front will roll through the area on Saturday, producing showers Saturday morning but no real change in the temperature.

Dry weather is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Clouds will hang around but the quiet weather will be much appreciated with holiday festivities around town.

A second front will drop on Monday. The cold air behind this front will usher in winter temperatures for next week. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s are expected for the majority of next week.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.