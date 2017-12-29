TxDOT begins treating roads ahead of wintry weather forecast this weekend

HOUSTON - Crews are beginning to treat southeast Texas roads Friday ahead of the possibility of a wintry mix this weekend, officials at the Texas Department of Transportation said.

According to tweets from the agency’s Houston District, crews will pre-treat bridges, overpasses and other key areas with a brine mix to help keep ice from forming if a wintry mix happens.

TxDOT Houston District crews will be pre-treating bridges, overpasses and other key spots this morning and will continue throughout the day. We will be spraying a brine mix which will help with deicing in case the Houston area is impacted with ice this weekend. pic.twitter.com/VZNLsjCz38 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) December 29, 2017

Forecasters said rain will fall on New Year’s Eve, and there is a chance that it may mix with freezing rain or sleet before the precipitation ends early Monday.

State transportation officials said drivers should stay at least 200 feet away from crews working to treat the roads.

Temperatures in the 20s are possible by early Tuesday.

