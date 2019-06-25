Tuesday storms could bring gusty winds, pea-sized hail for evening commute

HOUSTON - Another upper-level system is expected Tuesday and could impact driving conditions Tuesday morning. Rainfall looks to be a larger concern Tuesday afternoon, with street flooding possible.

After a stormy start to the work week, the remainder of the week will give way to typical Houston summer weather - warm, muggy mornings and hot and humid afternoons with only some splash-and-dash afternoon showers expected.

More rain Tuesday:

It will be another busy day with a second round of storms in the forecast Tuesday that will produce heavy rain.

There is a marginal risk for wind gusts over 40 mph and pea- to quarter-sized hail, but according to meteorologist Britta Merwin, the largest threat will be 1- to 3-inch downpours that could produce localized street flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Harris County until 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Scattered showers are expected Tuesday morning mainly southwest of town. The heaviest rain will be from late morning through the afternoon, lingering into the beginning of the evening commute. Expect conditions to improve Tuesday evening.

What to expect the rest of the week:

Hazy skies will take over Wednesday and Thursday because of Saharan dust. The dust never left, but with rain chances out, it will be more noticeable.

Dust levels will be similar to those from last weekend, meaning people who felt impacts from the dust then will likely feel it again, but it will be nothing worse than what we have already experienced.

Stray afternoon showers will return Friday into the weekend with the typical summer heat.

