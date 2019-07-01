Tropical downpours arrive ahead of Fourth of July

HOUSTON - A lot of wet weather is expected in Houston this week.

With the Fourth of July on Thursday, a lot of people will be curious about the forecast.

Here's a look at how the week's weather is shaping up.

Monday

Only isolated afternoon storms are expected Monday afternoon. Otherwise, you can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 90 degrees.

Tropical moisture arrives Tuesday

Storm chances will be going up Tuesday and Wednesday with deep tropical moisture moving into Southeast Texas.

Widespread flooding is not in the forecast, but inconvenient storms are expected. Be prepared for scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday with rainfall totals between a half-inch to an inch. Some downpours could produce a quick 2-3 inches of rain, which could lead to localized street flooding that will quickly resolve itself as rain moves out.

Getting to the pool or beach could be tough Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fourth of July

Thankfully storm chances will be going down for Independence Day. Only isolated afternoon showers are expected mainly between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

The weather will be clear for fireworks but be prepared for damp grass, plenty of humidity and mosquitoes.

