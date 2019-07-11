Jeff Lindner Q&A: What to expect this weekend in Galveston in wake of Barry

GALVESTON, Texas - Tropical Storm Barry has officially formed and is heading toward Louisiana, but that doesn't mean Houston is in the clear just yet.

Meteorologist Jeff Lindner, with the Harris County Flood Control District, spoke to KPRC2 reporter Cathy Hernandez about what people should watch for this weekend.

Here is what he had to say:

Rain still a possibility

"The good news overnight is that the forecast has shifted a little bit to the east and so that’s lessening the potential for impacts here," Linder said. "You don’t want to completely rule out some rain on Saturday, maybe even on Sunday."

Don't let your guard down

"Down on the beaches, some high waves, potential for some strong rip currents, so if you are going down along the beaches this weekend, really anywhere along the Texas coast, be very cautious of those rip currents. Stay in shallow waters," said Linder.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from the shore.

How to stay safe

If a swimmer is caught in a rip current, the National Weather Service says: Don’t fight it. Instead, swim out of the current and then swim to shore.

If you can't escape the rip current, float or tread water.

The National Weather Service recommends people swim near lifeguards and be aware of the Surf Conditions Flag Warning System posted on the lifeguard stands.

