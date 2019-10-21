Tornado touches down in northern Dallas

DALLAS - A tornado touched down in northern Dallas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The service tweeted it had visual confirmation north of Interstate 635 and east of I-75 around 9:30 p.m. CDT.

The Associated Press reports there has been some structural damage, including trailers flipped and tree limbs scattered across roadways.

Police are going door-to-door to check on residents, the AP reports.

There were no reported injuries or deaths as of early Monday morning, the city's website said. Police and fire crews are still assessing the damage left by the storm.

City officials urged residents to stay indoors if they are in an area with storm damage due to downed trees, power lines and debris. There were reports of a gas leak in the Walnut Hill area of the city.

Six schools across the Dallas Independent School District canceled classes Monday due to the extensive damage some of the campuses sustained in the storm, the district tweeted.

The Dallas metro area currently has over 65,000 customers without power, according to the electric company Oncor. There is no known time for power restoration, Oncor's website states.

The city opened a shelter at 2 a.m. at the Bachman Recreation Center.

Both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport reported general departure delays and arrival delays. A traffic management system is delaying arriving flights at both airports and some arriving flights are experiencing airport delays of about 15 minutes.

A number of severe storm warnings remain in effect throughout the metro area as thunderstorms move east southeast at 50 mph, the NWS said.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

