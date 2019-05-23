The heat is on: Houston baking in summerlike temps for Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON - Break out the shorts and water bottles. Weather that is more reminiscent of a Houston summer will dominate the Memorial Day weekend forecast.

A massive area of high pressure that is centered over the Gulf of Mexico will slide west, taking over the weather pattern in Southeast Texas for the next several days.

Here’s a look at how the holiday weekend forecast is shaping up.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday and Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees by the afternoon.

Saturday

On Saturday, look for a better mix of clouds and sun with a stiff southeast breeze. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, and a heat index in the low 100s.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. The high humidity levels will make it feel more like 100 degrees.

Memorial Day

The abundant sunshine continues for most of Monday, with only a few isolated thunderstorms possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will again climb into the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100s.

