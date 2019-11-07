The 12 areas in Houston that got the most rain today

Today's rain in Houston brought up to five inches of rain in some areas though most got between 1-2 inches of the wet stuff.
Here is a list of some of the highest amounts:
- Almost 4.5" Cinco Ranch and West Memorial Area
- 3.76" at George Bush Park
- 2.88" Addicks Reservoir
- 2.80" Hunters Creek Village
- 2.76" South Mayde Creek
- 2.24" Memorial Park
- 2.24" Bellaire
- 2.12" The Heights
- 2.64" Pasadena
- 2.40" Friendswood
- 2.32" Dickinson
- 1.72" Downtown
