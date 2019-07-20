Thanks high humidity: 'Feels like' temps to top out in the 105-degree range

Saturday brings us another day of hot, steamy weather. And, unfortunately, not many of us will get a cooling rain shower this afternoon to break the heat.

Expect high temperatures to reach the mid 90s this afternoon. "Feels like" temperatures will top out in the 105 range, thanks to high humidity. Make sure to keep your outdoor activity to a minimum this afternoon!

Any showers that develop will be few and far between, with only 10 percent coverage during the afternoon hours. If you have evening plans, you won't have to worry about getting wet, as showers will taper off around 6 p.m. tonight.

Sunday's weather will be similar to Saturday's, with only a slight increase in our chance for rain. But don't cancel any outdoor plans because most of us will, once again, be dry.

A rare July cold front will move through Houston on Tuesday, bringing with it our best chance for rain as it sweeps through. By Wednesday, as the front settles in the Gulf of Mexico, we will be treated to slightly lower temperatures and a lower humidity, which will last for at least a couple of days before the summer swelter returns.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.