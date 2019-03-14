Sunshine to make return in Houston as rain moves east

HOUSTON - After what seems like a never-ending streak of gray skies, sunshine is expected to make a return Thursday as rain moves east of the Houston region.

A second cold front is passing through Southeast Texas, which brought some rain to the area during the morning commute. The front is expected to move out into the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday evening, taking with it all the clouds.

RADAR: Track the rain with our interactive map

The front will stall in the Gulf and linger near the coast through the weekend, making for off-and-on cloudiness through Sunday.

Temperatures will remain warm on Thursday, climbing into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Cooler air arrives by Friday, with high temperatures in the 60s and low temperatures in the 50s. Morning temps dip into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.