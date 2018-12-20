Sunshine, gusty winds back in the forecast ahead of holiday weekend

HOUSTON - Finally, rain and fog are gone.

The weather system that brought days of dreary weather to Southeast Texas has pushed east, however, the rain system could make for tricky air travel in and out of Atlanta today.

With wet weather in the forecast for the East Coast, air travel could be slow Thursday and Friday, so give yourself time if you are planning on traveling those days.

Behind Thursday morning’s cold front, winds will start to whip.

A wind advisory is in effect 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Northwest winds could gust up to 35 mph. It is a good idea to anchor holiday decorations and deflate any inflatable decorations until tonight.

Although winds will be brisk, will be back in the forecast for Thursday.

Temperatures for Friday will remain in the 60s with less wind.

The holiday weekend into Christmas will see a slight warm-up with temperatures in the 70s.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain for the holiday, but the rain chances won't increase until after the day after Christmas ahead of a cold front that will push in toward the end of the week.

