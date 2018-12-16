Sunny Sunday

HOUSTON - After starting in the 30s for many of the outlying areas, we're seeing a warm up into the 50s with plenty of sun to help and light winds.

We're heading toward the upper 60s and a few 70s for highs today and will see similar highs for the start of this week.

Biggest rain chances are on Wednesday and then again Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but no exceptionally cold conditions are forecast for this week which includes the first day of Winter on Friday.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Khambrel

