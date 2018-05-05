Sunny Saturday Afternoon

Line of showers and storms moving from WSW to ENE this morning as frontal boundary sags slowly south.

Positioned mostly over Southern Montgomery County, some of the storms are dropping half an inch an hour as movement is keeping line of storms over the same area in a "training" effect. That line is moving slowly southward into northern Harris County and should be off the coast by mid to late morning.

Have seen some rain amounts of half an inch an hour with 1-2" in a couple of spots over a three hour span. Not expecting a flooding concern and temperatures should make it to the low 80s this afternoon as clouds clear by the afternoon and drier air moves in.

Khambrel

