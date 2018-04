Starting temps in the 50s this morning under clear skies and mostly calm winds.

Temperatures will rise rapidly after sunrise into the mid to upper 70s near noon. Expect highs near 83-84 degrees today under mostly sunny skies. Very much the same is expected for Sunday with humidity starting to work back into the region Sunday into Monday with rain back in the forecast mid-week.

