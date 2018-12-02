Sunny and pleasant, cooler Monday

HOUSTON - Expect abundant sunshine today with highs in the mid-70s!

Another front will push through Monday morning with temperatures through the day not getting out of the 60s. The atmosphere is quite dry so no rain will accompany Monday's front.

Colder air will be along for the ride however and that means Tuesday morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s and even colder for Wednesday morning.

The next rain making system looks on track for Friday with heavy rain expected. Too far out to define timing but Friday into Saturday morning looks like the most likely scenario at this time.

