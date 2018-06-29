Sunny and hot for Houston on Friday

Even hotter weather is expected in Houston on Friday and through the weekend.

KPRC2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said rain chances are very slim with only a few isolated showers forecast Friday.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with a heat index between 105 and 110 degrees.

More heat is expected during the weekend with temperatures climbing to near 100 degrees for most places.

A chance of rain returns to the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance of rain is on the Fourth of July.

