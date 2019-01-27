Sunny and cool Sunday

HOUSTON - Much of the day today we'll see sunshine as we settle into the mid-60s for high temperatures.

Later today the wind will begin to shift and come from the south which is the start of the warm-up we'll see for tomorrow.

A few more clouds for Monday will accompany our highs in the upper 60s and near 70 degrees.

BUT big changes are still on schedule for Monday night and overnight when a front and rain will push through to the coast.

Arctic air will be diving in behind the rain and dropping temps into the low 30s. A wintry mix is a diminishing possibility as of right now as computer models are pushing the rain far enough ahead of the cold temps to keep sleet out of the picture but it bears watching.

Tuesday temps will stay in the 30s and 40s with windy conditions. Colder temperatures greet us Wednesday morning before a warming trend warms us back into the 70s by the end of the week.

Khambrel

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.