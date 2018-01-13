Sunny and Cold Saturday

Another cold start in what will be a week of colder than normal weather.

The good news about today is the high wind is gone so wind chill will be much less. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. With plenty of sun, expect the highs to top out near 50 degrees.

It will be even colder Sunday morning for the Chevron Houston Marathon with lows near 28 for several hours before warming up to the low 50s. Again no rain.

MLK Day will be the warmest of the Holiday weekend with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies ahead of a big change for Tuesday.

Rain is likely to begin late Monday night with at least 50% precipitation chance for Tuesday. Expect temps to drop during the day on Tuesday and with freezing temperatures moving in there is a chance it will be cold enough with enough precipitation to produce sleet and snow. The models are changing on this but it’s good to be ready for that possibility on Tuesday followed by mid 20s for lows on Wednesday.



