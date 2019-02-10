Sunday temps continue to rise

HOUSTON - Sunday temperatures continue to warm up toward warmer than normal territory, a nice change from the Saturday temps that stayed in the 40s for most of the day.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy today but a warm from sliding north from the Gulf will have us warming to the upper 60s for highs with a slight chance of showers, especially later in the day.

Higher rain chances for Monday with highs in the low to mid-70s. The next front comes through starting Monday night and will push off the coast by Tuesday morning giving us clearing skies and sun for Tuesday afternoon.

Temps cool again slightly ahead of Valentine’s day on Thursday when we’ll see a 30% rain chance and highs in the low 70s.

That clears the way for another dip in temps heading into the weekend warm up with mostly sunny skies!

