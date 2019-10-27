Sunday forecast: Sunshine and warm weather

HOUSTON - Great Sunday weather in store with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the mid to upper 70s with light winds primarily from the south.

Conditions for the Texans vs. the Raiders and the Astros watch party at Minute Maid Park will be exceptional.

That southerly wind will help with the warm up to the start of our week as we expect 80s until Wednesday when the next front pushes through.

Right now it looks like Wednesday and the first part of Halloween Thursday will be messy with rain and much colder weather arriving Thursday.



