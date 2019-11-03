Sunday forecast: Cool start with a comfortable finish

HOUSTON - Another wonderful way to finish our weekend with cool temperatures and sunny skies.

Highs today will be close to 70 degrees throughout the region which is nowhere close to any records and those comfortable temperatures will be accompanied by an east wind of 5-10 mph.

For the week ahead we'll see more clouds on Monday and a slight chance of showers Tuesday but the rain day of the week will be Thursday into Friday morning as our next front pushes through followed by colder temps but sunny skies for next weekend!

