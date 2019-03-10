Sunday fog with temperatures higher than the norm

HOUSTON - Sunday morning dense fog advisory has some of us squinting to see as the warm and moist air mass stays in place throughout most of Southeast Texas.

Temperatures are staying unseasonably warm, too, with lows in the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

As the fog dissipates we'll see temps heading back toward the mid to upper 70s for highs today with about a 20 percent rain chance.

It's not the prettiest of days as far as sunshine is concerned, but remember we were in the 30s at the start of last week, so a high in the upper 70s with clouds sounds like a bargain -- doesn't it?

Rain chances increase the next few days with a peak on Wednesday when a front and possibly strong storms will move through. At this time it looks like the rest of the week after Wednesday will be clearer and cooler in the 40s and 60s.

Enjoy!

Khambrel

