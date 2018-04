Temperatures in the 60s area wide as rain has moved east and drier air is pushing into the region from the Northwest.

Expect cooler than normal temperatures today with highs in the low to mid 70s and sunshine emerging as the day progresses.

Breezy conditions expected as well through the early afternoon.

Warmer for Monday and Tuesday as we see low 80s for most of the week with very little rain in the forecast.

Happy Earth Day!

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.