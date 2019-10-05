Summer-like heat hits Houston Saturday

HOUSTON - We've got a nice morning ahead of us this Saturday. Temperatures are holding in the mid to low 70s, with mostly clear and dry skies.



A nice but once again, warm afternoon with temperatures that will jump back into the upper 80s and low 90s through much of the day. There's a slight chance we could see some isolated showers or a thunderstorm drifting in however, the majority of the area will stay dry.



Warm again for the Texans game tomorrow, low 80s for tailgate set up, near 90 for kickoff and another slight chance for showers by late afternoon.

The fall front is finally here on Monday! We'll start off with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning as the front moves through, then turning cooler and blustery by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s and low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday next week!

