Summer heat back after cool weekend, rain in the forecast

KPRC

HOUSTON - Temperatures have already returned to that late summer feel, as many spots are sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s inland and at nearly 80 at the coast through Monday morning. Some scattered showers and downpours are pushing in from the coast and that will be the story for our Monday.

Scattered showers and some isolated downpours will drift inland through the afternoon, and people can expect a more summer-like feel to the day. Highs will be back in the mid-80s and it will feel a little more humid than our nice fall weekend.

More showers are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, but another cold front swings through mid-week bringing back some fall weather by the end of the workweek, with temperatures in the 70s and low 60s!

Next weekend, a stronger cold front will push in and linger through much of the weekend with showers. There is a chance the front could stall through Sunday and Monday bringing waves of heavy rain. While there is still some uncertainty given the amount of time we have to track this scenario, we'll continue to watch for new weather model information as it comes in.

