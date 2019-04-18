Strong storms knock down trees, leave thousands without power

HOUSTON - Storms packed a wallop Thursday morning as they rolled through the Houston area, knocking down trees and leaving thousands of people without power.

The gusty winds associated with the storms prompted a few severe thunderstorm warnings across southeast Texas.

Drivers coming into town from east Harris County were dealing with some issues on at the Lockwood Drive exit of I-10 due to a downed tree. Some lanes were getting through, but there were some delays because the tree fell in the roadway.

Another downed tree also caused a scare for a family in the Cy-Fair area after it knocked down power lines and sparked a house fire.

According to CenterPoint Energy, there more than 10,000 people without power.

Geroge Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport were experiencing some delays due to weather, according to FlightAware. If you have to be at either airport Thursday, you will want to check your flight to see if it has been delayed.

Today's weather

A large swath of moderate to heavy rain will continue to impact southeast Texas through Thursday morning.

The main threat through mid-morning will be minor street flooding where rainfall is heaviest. Please exercise extreme caution while driving on our hazardous roads. Keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you, drive slowly, and leave the house early.

Rain will begin to taper off between 9 a.m. and noon, with mainly dry and partly cloudy skies taking over during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees today.

Sunshine and fantastic weather return just in time for the weekend. Enjoy beautiful weather for the Passover and Easter holidays.

