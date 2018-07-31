Stormy weather moves through Houston

HOUSTON - Heavy rain Tuesday in parts of southeast Texas prompted some weather alerts to be issued.

Earlier, the National Weather Service issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings for several locations. All warnings had expired by Tuesday afternoon.

Today's forecast

A summer cold front moving in Tuesday from north Texas will bringing a 50 percent chance of rain.

We could see as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain in isolated areas.

The clouds and rain promise cooler temperatures with highs around 90, then back to 96 by Wednesday.

