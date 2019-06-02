Steamy, sunny day ahead

HOUSTON - Another day of mid-90s temperatures in store for our Sunday! A slight chance of about 20% for showers this afternoon, especially in the northern counties.

Monday will be much the same with less of a rain chance.

Big chance for heavy rain begins Wednesday this week as tropical moisture from an area of storms in the southern Gulf will make its way to our region.

Heavy rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday so some street flooding in the problem areas will be likely.

We'll also be watching the creeks and bayous before the rain moves east Friday.

Khambrel



