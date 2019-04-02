Spring is back before April showers arrive

HOUSTON - Spring weather returns to Southeast Texas on Tuesday before rain also returns to the forecast.

After starting the day in the 30s, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s by Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine and warm temps will stick around for Wednesday, as well.

Scattered storms are forecast Thursday, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Clouds hang tough Friday with temperatures once again climbing into the 80s.

The best chance for rain comes Saturday when widespread thunderstorms are forecast.

The rain sticks around through Monday, with temperatures remaining warm.



