Spectacular Tuesday to be followed by stormy Wednesday night

HOUSTON - After another spectacular spring day in Houston, a line of strong storms is expected to roll through the region.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, with temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees.

Clouds are expected to increase through the day Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will again climb into the 80s before the front moves through the region Wednesday night.

Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday night through the morning commute Thursday. While the worst of the weather will be north of Houston, thunderstorms could produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

The storms move east of the region by late Thursday morning, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s by the afternoon.

Sunshine and fantastic weather return just in time for the weekend.

