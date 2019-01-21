So you're saying there's a chance? Snowflakes possible Wednesday

HOUSTON - A cold front will move through Houston late Tuesday night, ushering in rain and the latest bout of cold air to the greater Houston area. This front could produce a few snowflakes, too.

Based on current data, any snow or flurry activity will be very light. With surface temperatures staying above freezing, it would not stick.

At this point, if we get anything it would be fun to look at and a good conversation topic, but will not present any travel trouble.

The timing of any wintry precipitation will be between 6 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

Locations most likely to see snow are north of Houston, including Huntsville, Livingston, Cleveland and possibly, Conroe.

In order for us to get any snow, lingering precipitation behind Tuesday night's cold front would have to continue until temperatures get cold enough to support snow. If the rain moves out before temperatures fall far enough, no snow will fall.

So because the timing has to be perfect for snow to fall, snow is far from a certainty at this point.

Stay with KPRC2 and Click2Houston.com/weather for frequent updates to the forecast.

Welp ... that could make for an interesting Wednesday morning north of Houston. Don't know if it'll stick (ground too warm) but could be some quick snow bursts! @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/PdqjOzLGB3 — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) January 21, 2019

