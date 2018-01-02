Sleet pelts parts of Houston area as freezing weather continues

HOUSTON - Houston’s deep freeze included some ice Tuesday as sleet fell across parts of the region.

Tuesday started with more locations reporting temperatures below freezing as pockets of wintry precipitation began forming across areas mainly west and south of Houston. People in those areas reported sleet collecting on grassy and elevated surfaces like cars and bridges.

By mid-morning, the pockets of sleet began moving through the heart of Houston, resulting in words of caution for drivers headed back to work after the holiday. Pellets of sleet could be seen bouncing off parking meters and the hoods of cars in downtown.

Sky 2 flew over several crashes that were reported on bridges and overpasses. Many of them appeared to be the result of slippery roads.

Kemah police warned drivers of slick conditions on the Kemah Bridge, where patches of ice were forming.

With sleet falling, city workers spent the morning in the bone-chilling cold covering plants before another night of even colder weather.

"You can't do (anything) about the weather," said Sterling Broussard, a city worker. "Yeah. It's cold out. The ice is coming down, but we still have to be out here."

Broussard said the key to staying warm is layers and coffee.

"You just got to keep going," Broussard said.

The forecast

KPRC 2 meteorologist Eric Braate said Tuesday will remain cloudy and cold with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.

Another hard freeze is expected Tuesday night, Braate said. Temperatures will plummet into the lower 20s in and around Houston and into the upper teens north of the city.

The National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning for most of Southeast Texas until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The warning may be extended to coastal areas.

Braate said clouds will clear overnight, leaving sunny skies Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s, though.

More seasonable weather is expected by the weekend, Braate said.

