Showers likely on hot Sunday, heat ramps up to start week

HOUSTON - Sunday's forecast continues to call for mid-90s if you're away from the coast.

Look for low 90s and upper 80s in the coastal communities, where showers are expected from the late morning into the early evening. It looks like about a 40% rain chance Sunday, mostly south of I-10.

We dry out a bit for the next few days as our temperatures will head back up to the upper 90s. That means the 209,000 students going back to Houston Independent School District campuses Monday will have a rather warm, but dry, day to start the school year.

The tropics continue to be a focal point as Invest 98L continues to threaten to develop into a storm in the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance within the next five days, down from 90% Saturday.

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Some computer models show the storm weakening after that point but it bears watching for where it goes later next week.

