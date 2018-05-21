Showers begin Monday morning, followed by a hot afternoon

Monday temperatures start in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another round of pop-up thunderstorms is expected to begin around 10 a.m. and go into the afternoon, but there shouldn't be any intense downpours.

Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s by the afternoon.

Little Cypress Creek at Beckhard Road off Highway 290 is slightly over its banks after Sunday's heavy rain, but no major flooding is expected.

There could be more rain by the end of the week that will clear out and make for a dry Memorial Day weekend.

